Hasty rushed four times for 13 yards and caught three of four targets for minus-three yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to Denver.

The 26-year-old served as the Jaguars' No. 2 tailback since James Robinson was traded to the Jets after Week 7, but he found minimal room to run despite a season-high seven touches. Etienne ran all over Denver with 162 scrimmage yards on 27 touches and should continue to dominate Jacksonville's backfield work. Hasty likely won't find any fantasy relevance as long as Etienne remains healthy.