The Jaguars signed Hasty to a contract extension Sunday, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The specifics of the extension weren't disclosed, but Hasty, who was set to become a restricted free agent in mid-March, will stick in Jacksonville for at least another season. The undrafted running back out of Baylor was acquired by the Jaguars prior to the 2022 campaign and immediately saw his role increase after James Robinson was traded to the Jets. He appeared in all 17 regular-season contests and totaled 46 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns while securing 20 of 26 targets for 126 yards and an additional score. He added 36 rushing yards on four attempts and one reception for seven yards across two playoff contests. Hasty will presumably be the favorite for the top backup gig behind Travis Etienne to start 2023, but he'll face competition from Snoop Conner, Mekhi Sargent and Qadree Ollison, plus any additions the Jaguars make this offseason.