Hasty had three carries for five yards and failed to catch his lone target during Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Hasty opened the season in a reserve role but has worked as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback since the departure of James Robinson and totaled 46 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had 20 receptions for 126 yards and another score. The 26-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so he could return to Jacksonville in 2023.