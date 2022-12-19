Hasty had one carry for 13 yards and caught his lone target for two yards during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Hasty played 23 percent of the offensive snaps but was minimally involved in the offense. The 26-year-old will continue to work as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback while Travis Etienne is in good health.
