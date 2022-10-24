Hasty rushed once for six yards and returned three kicks for 68 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

The 26-year-old filled in as Jacksonville's kick returner with Jamal Agnew (knee) unavailable and saw four offensive snaps. Hasty played a minimal offensive role despite James Robinson (knee) being limited by an injury, as Travis Etienne dominated the backfield work Sunday. Hasty could see more action if Robinson is forced to miss any time, but he shouldn't be expected to take on a significant workload.