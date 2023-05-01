Jaguars' Jaray Jenkins: Lands in Jacksonville By RotoWire Staff May 1, 2023 at 11:20 am ET • 1 min read The Jaguars signed Jenkins as an undrafted free agent Monday.Jenkins will head to Jacksonville after he went undrafted in this week's 2023 NFL Draft. The wide receiver caught 27 passes for 404 yards and six scores over 11 games with LSU in 2022. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.