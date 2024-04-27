The Jaguars selected Jones in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Jones (6-feet, 190 pounds) didn't have as much hype as Florida State teammate and second-round Buffalo selection Renardo Green, but Jones was a good starting corner in his own right for the Seminoles and actually had the better athletic testing of the two corners. Jones' arms are probably too short for press coverage but his 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump indicate uncommon vertical range. Jones will compete with the likes of Montaric Brown and Darnell Savage for reps behind starting corners Tyson Campbell and Ronald Darby.