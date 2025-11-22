Jones (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was limited in practice all week after he logged a season-high 96 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Chargers. Jones has recorded 26 tackles (19 solo) and four pass breakups, including one interception, across 10 contests this season. Jones' playing time has seen a significant spike the last three weeks.