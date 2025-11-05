default-cbs-image
Jones recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup in the Jaguars' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Travis Hunter (knee) injured, the Jaguars settled on a cornerback trio of Greg Newsome, Montaric Brown and Jones against Las Vegas. Jones matched his season-high with 47 defensive snaps against the Raiders, and his 10 tackles easily marked a new career-best mark for the second-year cornerback. Jones has posted 19 tackles (15 solo) and a pair of pass breakups across eight appearances, and one start, this season.

