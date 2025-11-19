Jaguars' Jarrian Jones: Season-high snap rate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones recorded three tackles (zero solo) in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.
Jones was asked to step up among a beat-up Jaguars' secondary, logging a season-high 96 percent of defensive snaps. It wasn't his best showing, though the Chargers ran only 45 offensive plays --limiting the potential of most Jacksonville defenders.
