Jones recorded three tackles (zero solo) in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.

Jones was asked to step up among a beat-up Jaguars' secondary, logging a season-high 96 percent of defensive snaps. It wasn't his best showing, though the Chargers ran only 45 offensive plays --limiting the potential of most Jacksonville defenders.

