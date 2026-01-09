Jones (illness) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the Bills.

Jones missed Wednesday's practice session due to illness but was able to rally back to full participation Friday, just in time to dodge any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. The cornerback is all set to start opposite Greg Newsome as the Jaguars attempt to shut down Josh Allen's offense in the team's first home playoff game since the 2022 season.