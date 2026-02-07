Jones played in 17 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025 and finished with 49 tackles (35 solo), eight pass defenses (three interceptions) and one fumble recovery.

Jones mostly served on special teams from Weeks 3 to 7, but he was more heavily involved in the secondary following the Week 8 bye, which coincided with No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter being placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. Although Jones started in just two of the last 10 games of the regular season, he still played in at least 50 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps in nine of those contests and ended that season with the third-most interceptions on the team behind Devin Lloyd and Antonio Johnson (five each). Jones' role on the Jaguars' defense in 2026 will largely depend on Hunter's snap count on both sides of the ball.