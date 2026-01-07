Jones (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones maintained his usual snap share (47) in the Jaguars' Week 18 win over the Titans, but the 24-year-old will miss the team's first practice heading into wild-card weekend. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing against the Bills on Sunday.