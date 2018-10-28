Wilson and teammates Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison and D.J. Hayden (toe) were arrested early Saturday morning in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The incident reportedly could be a misunderstanding as they were arrested but not charged with a crime as there was an apparent argument regarding their bill, which was eventually resolved. The Jaguars have announced that the players have returned to the team and the issue is being "handled internally." Wilson should serve his usual depth role in the secondry unless the Jaguars indicate otherwise, as kickoff for Sunday's game against the Eagles is set for 9:30 AM EDT.

