Wilson (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wilson will return to the field for the first time since Week 6 after stringing together three straight limited practice sessions. The 26-year-old is expected to start at free safety where he has posted 13 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception through three games this year.
