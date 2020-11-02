Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he expects Wilson (hamstring) to play Sunday against the Texans, John Shipley of SI Jaguar Report reports.
We'll see if Wilson's practice participation this week bears out the coach's optimism. The starting safety didn't play when the Jaguars last took the field in Week 7, but Wilson has had the benefit of an extra week to recover since then thanks to Jacksonville's Week 8 bye.
