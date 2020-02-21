The Jaguars have exercised their option on Wilson's contract for 2020, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Wilson's career-best 2019 campaign, in which he notched 79 tackles (57 solo), four defended passes, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season contests, has earned him a clear path to Jacksonville's starting free safety gig for 2020. Now locked up through 2021, and possessing a relatively safe floor in terms of tackles, the 26-year-old could be a worthwhile IDP asset for 2020.