Wilson (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 26-year-old safety had been active prior to his third-quarter exit, ranking second on the team with five total tackles. Should Wilson prove unable to overcome his hamstring injury Sunday, second-year man Brandon Watson would be in line for extra work at free safety against Detroit's 21st-ranked passing attack.