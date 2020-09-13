site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Doubtful to return
Wilson suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return Sunday against the Colts, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Wilson logged three tackles prior to his exit. With little time remaining in the contest, he will likely look towards a return in Week 2 against the Titans.
