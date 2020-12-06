Wilson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
The 26-year-old received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant all week with the shoulder issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Wilson played only 66 percent of the defensive snaps last week but should return to his every-down role versus the Vikings.
