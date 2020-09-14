site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Lands on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
Wilson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The 26-year-old sustained the hamstring injury during Sunday's season-opening win over the Colts, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next month, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Andrew Wingard is likely to step in at free safety for the
Jaguars in his absence. More News
