Play

Wilson had six tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

Wilson finished his first season as a starter without missing a defensive snap and totaled 79 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. The 25-year-old should enter 2020 as the starter at free safety alongside Ronnie Harrison and could be a decent IDP option with small boost to his tackle numbers.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories