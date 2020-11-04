Wilson (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he expects Wilson to play for the first time since Week 6 come Sunday, and this limited session is the first step in that direction. If Wilson's able to upgrade to a full practice as the week progresses, that should confirm his status for Sunday's game against Houston.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Coach expects Week 9 return•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Still managing hamstring issue•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Returns from injured reserve•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Returns to practice•