Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Makes impact in win
Wilson recorded eight tackles (six solo) in a 26-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Wilson has served as Jacksonville's starting free safety through four weeks and has 25 tackles to show for it. He has played 100 percent of the team's snaps on defense at the quarter mark of the season and appears to be locked into a permanent role on Doug Marrone's squad. Wilson is still in search of his first career interception.
