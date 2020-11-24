Wilson recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
After missing four of the first seven games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Wilson has come out firing on all cylinders the past three weeks, with Sunday's performance being his best to date. He currently has 30 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed and an interception across six games this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Cleared of hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Coach expects Week 9 return•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Still managing hamstring issue•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Dealing with hamstring issue•