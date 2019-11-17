Play

Wilson tallied six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

The 25-year-old safety recorded his first career interception, and he added on to his career high in tackles (48). Wilson's interceptions will come and go, but he's worth keeping an eye on for IDP purposes next year.

