Wilson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Wilson was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices this week. The safety has been integral to the Jaguars' defense of late, racking up 16 tackles over the past two games. If Wilson can't go Sunday, Brandon Watson will likely be called upon to fill in.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Cleared of hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Coach expects Week 9 return•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Still managing hamstring issue•