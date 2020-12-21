Wilson had 10 tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.
It's the first time this season the 26-year-old recorded double-digit tackles, as Baltimore heavily utilized its run game during Sunday's victory. Wilson has 59 tackles (42 solo) and one interception in 10 games this season, so his IDP value remains limited.
