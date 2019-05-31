Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Set for starting role
Wilson is expected to enter training camp as the starter at strong safety, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Wilson ran with the starters for the final three games of 2019 and the Jaguars apparently liked what they saw since they signed him to a three-year, $7.25 million extension shortly after the regular season. The 25-year-old never started an NFL game prior to that closing stretch, mostly serving as a special teams contributor since going undrafted in 2016. Last year's third-round pick Ronnie Harrison is penciled in at free safety, so Jacksonville figures to enter the season with an inexperienced starting tandem at safety.
