Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson: Sticking in Jacksonville
Wilson signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson was set to be a restricted free agent but the Jaguars opted to ink him to an extension. The 24-year-old filled in at strong safety for the final three games of the season after Ronnie Harrison (knee) landed on injured reserve. Wilson could be an option at free safety for 2019 as well, since the Jaguars are hurting for cap space and veteran Tashaun Gipson is a potential cap casualty.
