Wilson (hamstring) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Wilson was forced to leave Sunday's loss to the Lions in the third quarter, and it appears he's still working back from the issue. Brandon Watson assumed an uptick in snaps at free safety with Wilson out, and he would be the favorite to do so again in Week 7 should Wilson miss more time.
