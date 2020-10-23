WIlson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The 26-year-old exited last week's loss to the Lions due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least one game. Wilson spent three games on injured reserve earlier in the season with a hamstring issue, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a separate issue. According to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union, Brandon Watson is expected to receive the start in his place.