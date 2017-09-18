Myers hit a 43-yard field goal and converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Titans.

After missing a 39-yarder in Week 1, Myers responded with an encouraging, albeit quiet, Week 2. While his spot looked to be somewhat in jeopardy during the preseason, Myers now has a stronger grasp on the job, though that could always change if he goes through a rough period at any point in the season.