Jaguars' Jason Myers: Converts all three field goals in Week 3
Myers converted three field goals and five extra-points in Sunday's drubbing of the Ravens.
Myers was a bit shaky during the preseason, but he's since righted the ship, and Week 3 marked his best performance of the young season. Myers hit from 23, 45 and 29 yards -- all in the first half -- and is now 7-of-8 on field goals for the season.
