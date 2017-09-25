Play

Myers converted three field goals and five extra-points in Sunday's drubbing of the Ravens.

Myers was a bit shaky during the preseason, but he's since righted the ship, and Week 3 marked his best performance of the young season. Myers hit from 23, 45 and 29 yards -- all in the first half -- and is now 7-of-8 on field goals for the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories