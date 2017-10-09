Myers converted his only field goal attempt and went 3-for-4 on extra-points in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Steelers.

After hitting 2-of-3 attempts in the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets, Myers rebounded to make a 47-yarder Sunday, though he did misfire on an extra-point for the second time this season. Through five weeks, Myers has converted 10-of-13 field goals and 13-of-15 extra-points.