Myers connected on a 44-yard field goal attempt in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Panthers.

The Jaguars brought in multiple free agent kickers after Myers struggled in the team's second preseason game on Aug. 17, but Myers bounced back Thursday, hitting both of his extra-point attempts in addition to the field goal. The job remains Myers' to lose, and if he finishes out the exhibition season with a solid showing in Atlanta next week, the job should be his heading into Week 1.