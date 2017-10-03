Jaguars' Jason Myers: Hits two of three attempts in Week 4
Myers converted two of his three field goal attempts in the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Jets.
Myers connected on chip shots from 22 and 30 yards out but missed a critical 52-yarder in the fourth quarter on his first attempt from 50-plus yards of the season. Through four games, Myers is 9-of-11 overall and 10-of-11 on extra points.
