Myers converted two of his three field goal attempts in the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Jets.

Myers connected on chip shots from 22 and 30 yards out but missed a critical 52-yarder in the fourth quarter on his first attempt from 50-plus yards of the season. Through four games, Myers is 9-of-11 overall and 10-of-11 on extra points.

