Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he still has confidence in Myers, who missed a pair of 54-yard field-goal attempts in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Rams, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Myers has connected on 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts from inside of 50 yards, but he's 0-for-3 from 50-plus and has also missed a couple extra points. While a change for Week 7 against the Colts is unlikely, Myers could face a challenge to his job if he doesn't improve soon. His strong work on kickoffs and ability to connect on long field goals made up for his shaky results on PATs in 2015 and 2016.