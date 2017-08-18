Myers missed a 40-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt during Thursday's preseason matchup with the Buccaneers.

Myers has now missed three field-goal attempts and an extra-point in two preseason games. That's cause for concern in Jacksonville and the Jaguars' brass quickly addressed that by trying out multiple free-agent kickers Friday. Myers could be headed toward competition to keep his job unless he turns things around in the near future.