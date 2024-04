The Jaguars selected Foster in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Foster was a three-year starter at left tackle for Missouri in college after being late to pick up football. Therefore, despite his plentiful experience throughout his collegiate career, he'll likely require more development before making much of an impact for the Jaguars. If he can continue to improve in the nuanced areas of the game, he has solid size (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) to rely upon.