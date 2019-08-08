Taylor (knee) and Cedric Ogbuehi have been rotating for first-team reps at right tackle, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Doug Marrone indicated it remains an open competition and said, "It's way too early yet really to lock in a starter at that position with the stuff that we have going on with the offensive line." Taylor figures to have leg up for the starting job due to his higher upside as the team's rookie second-round pick, but he'll still have to prove himself throughout August to secure the job.