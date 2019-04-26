The Jaguars selected Taylor in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Jacksonville moved up to the 35th pick to nab a player in Taylor that, coming into the draft, was projected to be a target for the Jaguars at No.7 overall. Taylor has the frame at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds with long arms to immediately start at right tackle in Jacksonville. There are some reasons he fell to the second round, however; he can be sloppy in his technique at times, which made him susceptible to penalties at Florida. He also had a meniscus issue that, while not a structural issue, was enough to be a red flag, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

