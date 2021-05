The Jaguars selected Tufele in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

The interior lineman out of USC had Day 2 talent, so this presents a solid value for the Jags to kick off Day 3. Tufele is a big-bodied disruptor on the interior at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds who can challenge for snaps at the defensive tackle spot right away. He opted out of the 2020 season but was a two-year starter as a Trojan.