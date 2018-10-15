Mickens (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Mickens suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys and will be out for the season. The Jaguars added Rashad Greene to work as their No. 5 wideout. Dede Westbrook is expected to take over return man duties.

