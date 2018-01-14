Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Inactive Sunday
Mickens (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.
With Mickens out Sunday, the Jaguars will go with a wideout corps led by Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, with Lee, Westbrook and Cole candidates to fill in for Mickens at punt returner, per Mike Kaye of First Coast News.
