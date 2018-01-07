Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Injures hamstring Sunday
Mickens is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills after suffering a hamstring injury, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Mickens caught just one total pass throughout the Jaguars' final two games of the regular season after posting a two-touchdown performance in Week 15, so his potential absence won't have too much of an impact on the team's offense. The severity of Mickens' hamstring injury remains unclear at this point.
