Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Limited participant Wednesday
Mickens (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday.
Mickens sustained the injury in last Sunday's wild-card victory over the Bills, playing only seven special teams snaps in the contest. The 23-year-old's status for the divisional round should become more apparent following Thursday and Friday's practice sessions.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Scores two touchdowns versus Texans•
-
Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Promoted to 53-man roster•
-
Jaydon Mickens: Waived by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jaydon Mickens: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Jaydon Mickens: Waived/injured by Raiders•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...