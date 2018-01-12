Mickens (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Mickens made a splash in Week 15 by catching four passes for 61 yards and two TDs in a 45-7 win over the Texans, but that effort was made possible by Marqise Lee's early exit from the contest, coupled with Allen Hurns being sidelined that week. If he's active Sunday, Mickens will work in a complementary role, with Lee and Hurns healthy enough to play, with Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole also in the mix.