Mickens made the Jaguars' 53-man roster Friday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

With the Jaguars' wide receiving corps having lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns to free agency, along with Marquise Lee to injury, it's not surprising that Mickens has secured a spot on the 53-man roster. The 24-year-old performed well as a punt returner for Jacksonville last year, totaling 287 yards on 27 returns. It wouldn't be surprising for Mickens to occasionally see the field as a receiver in addition to his role on special teams, given the lack of proven playmakers in Jacksonville's wideout room, but he's still a longshot for significant fantasy production.

