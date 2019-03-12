Mickens is not expected to be tendered a contract by the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mickens is an exclusive rights free agent but will become an unrestricted free agent March 13 if the team doesn't extend an offer. The 24-year-old returned 12 punts for 59 yards in six games with the Jaguars last season before landing on IR due to a broken ankle. He performed better during his rookie year, in which he returned 27 punts for 287 yards and one touchdown across 16 games.