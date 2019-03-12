Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Not tendered by Jacksonville
Mickens is not expected to be tendered a contract by the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mickens is an exclusive rights free agent but will become an unrestricted free agent March 13 if the team doesn't extend an offer. The 24-year-old returned 12 punts for 59 yards in six games with the Jaguars last season before landing on IR due to a broken ankle. He performed better during his rookie year, in which he returned 27 punts for 287 yards and one touchdown across 16 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...